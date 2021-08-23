Romaine Sawyers in contention for first Stoke start against Doncaster

Romaine Sawyers could make his full Stoke debut against Doncaster in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old midfielder signed on a season-long loan from West Brom last week and, having come off the bench late on in Saturday’s win over Nottingham Forest, Potters boss Michael O’Neill may hand him his first start for the club.

Nick Powell is once again likely to miss the game, he walked off the field in last Tuesday’s 3-1 win at Swansea with a thigh problem and was left out of the team that beat Forest.

Alfie Doughty and Tom Ince may feature from the start, with neither player having played in the league since their last appearance against Fleetwood in the last round of the Carabao Cup.

Doncaster will be without defender Tom Anderson for the trip to Staffordshire.

The 27-year-old was helped off the pitch just 12 minutes into Saturday’s goalless draw with Portsmouth because of an ankle injury.

John Bostock will also miss the tie after sustaining a back spasm during the second half against Pompey and will not be risked on Tuesday.

Charlie Seaman and Matt Smith returned at the weekend after a 10-day isolation period and could line-up once again.