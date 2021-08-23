Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Visually impaired young Southampton fans get enhanced view special headsets

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 2:09 pm
Florence and Joshua wearing IrisVision glasses at a Southampton game (Virgin Media/PA)
Two young visually-impaired Southampton fans have been given an enhanced view of the action thanks to a piece of wearable technology.

Florence, 11, and Joshua, 15, wore their IrisVision glasses to Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United at St Mary’s, the first time they had been able to attend since receiving the tech last year.

Florence, who has tunnel vision, said: “It was incredible to be back at St Mary’s again with full crowds, and to be wearing my IrisVision glasses means I’m able to see the whole pitch in a way I’ve never been able to before.”

Florence wearing IrisVision glasses at a Southampton game
Florence sat near the dugout for Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United (Virgin Media)

The pair were given the specialist glasses last April by Virgin Media, who are one of the club’s sponsors.

They also enjoyed a kickabout with Saints players, including England midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

They were initially due to receive the glasses and be mascots for the team at a game against Manchester City last year, but the Covid pandemic meant plans had to be altered.

So Joshua and Florence, who plays in the Saints Foundation Para Football Academy, got to carry out mascot duties on Sunday instead.

Florence said: “It was so exciting to be so close to the action, and I couldn’t believe I got to be mascot at the first game back at St Mary’s – it was so exciting.”

She and Joshua sat behind the dugout throughout the game and were also given an ovation as they were introduced to fans at half-time.

Southampton captain Ward-Prowse said: “I can’t believe it was only last year that we met Florence and Joshua – it feels so long ago now after how the world has changed in the last 18 months.

“It was a pleasure to have them at the game, and we’re so happy that they got to experience a full St Mary’s after all this time.”

