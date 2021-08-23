Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Billy Sharp could start for Sheffield United’s Carabao Cup clash with Derby

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 2:35 pm
Billy Sharp could start for Sheffield United after scoring at the weekend (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Billy Sharp could start for Sheffield United after scoring at the weekend (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Billy Sharp could start for Sheffield United as they prepare to welcome Derby to Bramall Lane on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup.

The 35-year-old replaced Rhian Brewster in the 65th minute and scored the equaliser for the Blades in their 2-1 loss to Huddersfield at the weekend.

Kacper Lopata may start in the centre of defence for the first time since United’s first-round win over Carlisle.

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham could keep his place between the sticks after making his first start of the season on Saturday.

Wayne Rooney looks set to give a number of young players a chance to impress during the trip to South Yorkshire.

Jack Stretton, Louie Watson, Dylan Williams, and Jordan Brown are all likely to play a part, while summer signing Ryan Allsop is set to appear in goal once again after playing in the first-round victory over Salford.

Tom Lawrence (groin) and Festy Ebsosele (knee) will continue to be monitored after missing the Rams’ recent matches against Hull and Middlesbrough.

Colin Kazim-Richards (Achilles) and Jason Knight (ankle) are long-term injury doubts for Rooney.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal