Kyle Naughton and Ryan Bennett set to boost Swansea ahead of Plymouth clash

Kyle Naughton and Ryan Bennett are likely to be available for Swansea ahead of their Carabao Cup tie against Plymouth.

The pair have been in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 but could return for the visit of the Pilgrims.

However, Ben Cabango and Flynn Downes will remain on the sidelines after returning positive Covid tests.

The duo missed the game against Bristol City on Friday night and are set to be unavailable for at least the next two games.

James Wilson will not feature for Plymouth after being given a three-match suspension.

The defender was handed the suspension for an “unseen incident” in last week’s game against Cambridge and the Swansea match will be the second of his three-game ban.

Niall Ennis is out with a hamstring injury sustained during the warm-up ahead of Argyle’s clash with Rotherham .

James Bolton is also sidelined as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury suffered in pre-season.