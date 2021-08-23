Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021
John Akinde among Gillingham absentees for Cheltenham clash

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 3:29 pm
Gillingham’s John Akinde has been nursing an ankle injury (Nigel French/PA)
Gillingham trio John Akinde, Alex MacDonald and Daniel Phillips remain sidelined through injury for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup second-round clash with League One rivals Cheltenham.

MacDonald is yet to feature this season, while fellow forward Akinde (ankle) is also still some time off returning, as is Phillips, who started the first three matches of the season in all competitions.

Defender David Tutonda returns to contention after missing the victory over Morecambe last time out having been sent off for two yellow cards in the previous draw at Wimbledon.

Ryan Jackson (hamstring) is expected to keep his place after playing a full 90 minutes at the weekend, while fellow defender Dan Adshead – on loan from Norwich – could be involved again after playing for over 50 minutes on Saturday.

Cheltenham, who saw off League Two Bristol Rovers 2-0 in the first round, are looking to bounce back from their last-gasp defeat at Fleetwood.

Boss Michael Duff is expected to make some changes, while striker Kyle Vassell (calf) faces a late fitness test after sustaining an injury against Ipswich last week and missing the weekend loss.

Defender Matty Blair, who had previously suffered with a back spasm, came off the bench for the last six minutes on Saturday and is hoping to feature at Gillingham.

Forward Alfie May is likely to keep his starting spot up front after being recalled at Highbury and scoring an 87th-minute equaliser.

