Tuesday, August 24th 2021
Scott Hogan likely rested for Birmingham’s clash with Fulham

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 3:53 pm
Birmingham could rest Scott Hogan for the visit of Fulham in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday (Nigel French/PA)
Birmingham could rest Scott Hogan for the visit of Fulham in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday.

Hogan scored two goals at the weekend against Luton but requested to be substituted after recovering from an illness just in time for the match.

Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong, who was also substituted, is another one who could be given the night off if manager Lee Bowyer chooses to rotate his squad.

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge continues to build up his fitness after illness, while Dion Sanderson is stepping up his recovery from injury.

Fulham will assess Kenny Tete and Tim Ream after they sustained injuries against Hull at the weekend.

Ream, who has taken the captain’s armband this season, was substituted after just 21 minutes with fellow defender Tete following 11 minutes later.

Tom Cairney is expected to remain sidelined with an on-going knee problem.

Marco Silva could choose to rotate the squad for the cup match after a busy start to the Championship season and may make a number of changes.

