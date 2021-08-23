Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brandon Williams set for Norwich debut against Bournemouth

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 4:06 pm
Brandon Williams completed a season-long loan move on Monday (Nick Potts/PA)
Norwich could include new signing Brandon Williams for the Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth.

Full-back Williams has moved on a season loan from Manchester United, and is expected to be drafted straight into the squad provided clearance comes through.

Canaries head coach Daniel Farke anticipates making a few changes to freshen up the side following successive Premier League defeats, beaten 5-0 at Manchester City on Saturday, so the likes of Christos Tzolis and American frontman Joshua Sargent could come in.

Defender Christoph Zimmermann could return following illness, but Poland international Przemyslaw Placheta is still recovering from the consequences of his coronavirus infection, while full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) is a long-term absentee.

Veteran defender Gary Cahill could make his debut for the Cherries.

The 35-year-old former Chelsea centre-back signed a one-year deal having left Crystal Palace following the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.

Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, signed for the rest of the season as cover following the departure of Asmir Begovic to Everton, could come in to face one of his former clubs.

Colombian midfielder Jefferson Lerma completes his six-match suspension, while defenders Adam Smith (illness) and Jack Stacey (quad) continue to be assessed.

