Brandon Williams set for Norwich debut against Bournemouth

Norwich could include new signing Brandon Williams for the Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth.

Full-back Williams has moved on a season loan from Manchester United, and is expected to be drafted straight into the squad provided clearance comes through.

Canaries head coach Daniel Farke anticipates making a few changes to freshen up the side following successive Premier League defeats, beaten 5-0 at Manchester City on Saturday, so the likes of Christos Tzolis and American frontman Joshua Sargent could come in.

Defender Christoph Zimmermann could return following illness, but Poland international Przemyslaw Placheta is still recovering from the consequences of his coronavirus infection, while full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) is a long-term absentee.

Veteran defender Gary Cahill could make his debut for the Cherries.

The 35-year-old former Chelsea centre-back signed a one-year deal having left Crystal Palace following the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.

Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, signed for the rest of the season as cover following the departure of Asmir Begovic to Everton, could come in to face one of his former clubs.

Colombian midfielder Jefferson Lerma completes his six-match suspension, while defenders Adam Smith (illness) and Jack Stacey (quad) continue to be assessed.