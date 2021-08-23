Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021
Sport

Jordan Rhodes unavailable for Huddersfield’s Carabao Cup clash with Everton

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 4:12 pm
Huddersfield’s Jordan Rhodes is facing a lengthy absence (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Huddersfield's Jordan Rhodes is facing a lengthy absence (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Huddersfield are without striker Jordan Rhodes for the visit of Premier League Everton in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old, who rejoined the club this summer, missed Saturday’s victory over Sheffield United with a back problem and boss Carlos Corberan has since revealed he could be out for up to three months.

Right-back Pipa, who is yet to feature this season, also faces a similar lay-off after being told he requires hip surgery.

Rolando Aarons could be involved as he continues to build up his fitness while Aaron Rowe could be back in training after the international break.

Everton could rest England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin due to a toe problem.

The striker has scored in both of Everton’s Premier League games this season but has been hampered in training by the injury.

The likes of Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman and Richarlison could also sit out if manager Rafael Benitez decides to rotate his squad.

Speculation over the future of James Rodriguez continues and it seems unlikely he will be recalled.

