Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Harrison McGahey could miss out again as Oldham host Accrington in cup

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 4:34 pm
Harrison McGahey has been out of action with a calf injury (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Harrison McGahey has been out of action with a calf injury (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Harrison McGahey could still be out for Oldham ahead of their Carabao Cup tie against Accrington.

The defender is recovering from a calf injury and has missed the start of Oldham’s season so far.

Harry Vaughan is in contention to feature after coming off the bench at half-time against Colchester at the weekend.

The youngster assisted Dylan Bahamboula for Oldham’s only goal in that game.

Michael Nottingham and Harry Pell could feature for Accrington despite being taken off during the weekend game at Crewe.

Nottingham scored the only goal of the game for Stanley and boss John Coleman said he was substituted as a precaution due to cramp.

Coleman reported “bumps and bruises” but no new injury concerns.

New signing Sam Sherring could also feature after coming off the bench against Crewe.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal