Harrison McGahey could miss out again as Oldham host Accrington in cup

Harrison McGahey could still be out for Oldham ahead of their Carabao Cup tie against Accrington.

The defender is recovering from a calf injury and has missed the start of Oldham’s season so far.

Harry Vaughan is in contention to feature after coming off the bench at half-time against Colchester at the weekend.

The youngster assisted Dylan Bahamboula for Oldham’s only goal in that game.

Michael Nottingham and Harry Pell could feature for Accrington despite being taken off during the weekend game at Crewe.

Nottingham scored the only goal of the game for Stanley and boss John Coleman said he was substituted as a precaution due to cramp.

Coleman reported “bumps and bruises” but no new injury concerns.

New signing Sam Sherring could also feature after coming off the bench against Crewe.