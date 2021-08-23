Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Kieffer Moore set to keep place in Cardiff side against Brighton

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 4:47 pm
Kieffer Moore could continue up front for Cardiff (Simon Galloway/PA)
Kieffer Moore could continue up front for Cardiff (Simon Galloway/PA)

Kieffer Moore could continue up front as Championship Cardiff host Premier League Brighton in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The Wales striker made his first league start of the campaign against Millwall on Saturday after recovering from Covid-19 and building up his fitness.

Fellow forward Isaac Vassell is close to returning after knee problem.

Lee Tomlin, Isaak Davies, Mark McGuinness and Ciaron Brown remain on the sidelines.

Brighton are without Neal Maupay after the striker suffered a shoulder injury in Saturday’s victory over Watford but he has a chance of being fit to face Everton at the weekend.

Defender Joel Veltman remains unavailable following self-isolation and is unlikely to play again before the international break.

Forward Danny Welbeck and full-back Tariq Lamptey are still out with thigh injuries.

Manager Graham Potter has suggested he may rotate his squad after opening the campaign with back-to-back victories in the Premier League.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal