Stevenage to check on Scott Cuthbert ahead of Wycombe clash

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 5:47 pm
Stevenage skipper Scott Cuthbert is a doubt (Tim Goode/PA)
Stevenage will check on the fitness of captain Scott Cuthbert ahead of their Carabao Cup tie against Wycombe.

The defender missed the draw with Port Vale on Saturday after he was forced off injured in Boro’s previous League Two defeat at Bradford.

Charlie Carter and Chris Lines were also both absent at the weekend, having been in the starting line-up at Valley Parade, and they will be assessed.

Boro boss Alex Revell remains without injured defender Brad Barry.

Wycombe will assess skipper Matt Bloomfield ahead of the second-round clash.

The 37-year-old is closing in on a return having been sidelined following a concussion.

Fellow midfielder David Wheeler is stepping up his recovery after testing positive for Covid-19 and he could be involved.

Jason McCarthy is also nearing full fitness again, along with Dominic Gape and Ryan Tafazolli.

