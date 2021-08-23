Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ethan Pinnock to captain Brentford against former club Forest Green

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 5:54 pm
Ethan Pinnock will captain Brentford against former club Forest Green (John Walton/PA)
Brentford boss Thomas Frank has confirmed Ethan Pinnock will captain the side when they host the defender’s former club Forest Green in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The centre-back spent one season at Rovers, helping them gain promotion to the English Football League.

Frank is likely to make a number of alterations following an unbeaten start to life in the Premier League with summer signing Yoane Wissa in line for his full debut.

Mathias Jensen (foot) and Josh Dasilva (hip) will not be involved.

Forest Green sit top of Sky Bet League Two but it remains to be seen if Rob Edwards also rings the changes.

Jordan Moore-Taylor and Josh March could feature after returning to fitness, with the former an unused substitute in Saturday’s 6-3 win over Crawley.

Jake Young scored off the bench in the victory and will be pushing for a start alongside the likes of Sadou Diallo and Barnsley loanee Jack Aitchison.

Udoka Godwin-Malife (collarbone) remains sidelined.

