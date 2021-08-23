Ethan Pinnock to captain Brentford against former club Forest Green

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has confirmed Ethan Pinnock will captain the side when they host the defender’s former club Forest Green in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The centre-back spent one season at Rovers, helping them gain promotion to the English Football League.

Frank is likely to make a number of alterations following an unbeaten start to life in the Premier League with summer signing Yoane Wissa in line for his full debut.

Mathias Jensen (foot) and Josh Dasilva (hip) will not be involved.

Forest Green sit top of Sky Bet League Two but it remains to be seen if Rob Edwards also rings the changes.

Jordan Moore-Taylor and Josh March could feature after returning to fitness, with the former an unused substitute in Saturday’s 6-3 win over Crawley.

Jake Young scored off the bench in the victory and will be pushing for a start alongside the likes of Sadou Diallo and Barnsley loanee Jack Aitchison.

Udoka Godwin-Malife (collarbone) remains sidelined.