Tyrese Omotoye set for Leyton Orient debut against Harrogate

Leyton Orient’s latest signing Tyrese Omotoye could make his club debut in the home game against Harrogate.

Belgian teenager Omotoye, signed last week on loan from Norwich, was an unused substitute as the Os extended their unbeaten start to the season in Saturday’s draw at Carlisle.

Fellow forward Aaron Drinan struggled with an ankle knock during the closing stages at Carlisle – after boss Kenny Jackett had used all three substitutes – and will be monitored.

Striker Paul Smyth has had a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury and will be out for another week and defender Adam Thompson (broken ankle) is still out.

Harrogate defender Lewis Page will miss out after sustaining a nasty cut on his face in Saturday’s home win against Barrow.

The summer signing was forced off in the 11th minute and replaced by Ryan Fallowfield, who looks set to continue.

Midfielder Simon Power will return to contention after missing Town’s opening-day win against Rochdale due to coronavirus protocol.

Boss Simon Weaver, whose side will climb into the top three if they maintain their 100 per cent start to the season, has no other new injury problems.