Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Paralympians prepare for Tokyo 2020 – Monday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 6:16 pm Updated: August 23, 2021, 6:31 pm
Ellie Simmonds (Steve Parsons/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 23.

Paralympics

Ellie Simmonds was honoured to be chosen as one of Great Britain’s flagbearers.

Wheelchair basketball player Terry Bywater showed off his skills.

Powerlifter Ali Jawad, who won silver in Rio, stepped up his preparations.

Rio T38 100m champion Sophie Hahn showed off her accommodation.

Wow! Paracanoeist Ian Marsden was training hard.

What a view!

The boccia team settled in.

Table tennis star Thomas Matthews was enjoying the facilities.

Rower Benjamin Pritchard was taking it all in.

Some famous landmarks were lit up.

Preparations continued ahead of Tuesday’s opening action.

Football

Covid-19 forced the cinema premiere of “I am Zlatan” to be moved to January.

Happy 60th birthday Gary Mabbutt.

Boxing

Manny Pacquiao reflected on his defeat to Yordenis Ugas.

Formula One

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were looking forward to race week.

As was Fernando Alonso.

