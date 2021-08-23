Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dean Smith urges Aston Villa to keep improving against Barrow

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 6:55 pm
Dean Smith takes his Aston Villa side to face Barrow in the Carabao Cup (Naomi Baker/PA)
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith will be hoping Tuesday’s Carabao Cup second-round trip to Barrow can be another step to getting his side to the top of their game.

A Danny Ings bicycle kick and Anwar El Ghazi penalty saw Villa run out 2-0 winners over Newcastle on Saturday.

That followed an opening-day defeat to newly-promoted Watford as Smith continues to balance his side after a unique off-season.

While he still has a number of players sidelined, Smith is likely to give his fringe players a run-out at Holker Street as he juggles a squad at different stages of readiness.

“It’s going to take time for a lot of teams to find their feet,” he said.

“We had a rush last year with the Euros, Copa America, Olympics so it’s been a staggered pre-season through the pandemic for a lot of clubs.

“Unfortunately, players are at different levels in terms of their fitness.

“Saturday was a building block to where we need them to be. But it’s a building block in the right direction because it was better than last week – although it didn’t take much to be better than the first half last week.”

Ollie Watkins is again likely to be absent with the knee injury which has ruled him out of the two opening Premier League fixtures.

While the England forward could return against former club Brentford at the weekend, midfielder Bertrand Traore will not feature until after the international break due to a hamstring issue.

Summer signing Leon Bailey could start at Barrow, however, having played just half an hour since his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen.

