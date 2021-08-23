Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Leeds winger Ian Poveda makes Blackburn loan move

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 8:27 pm
Ian Poveda has joined Blackburn on loan for the rest of the season (Paul Ellis/PA)
Ian Poveda has joined Blackburn on loan for the rest of the season (Paul Ellis/PA)

Leeds winger Ian Poveda has joined Blackburn on a season-long loan deal, the clubs have announced.

The 21-year-old moved to Elland Road from Manchester City in January 2020 and has made 20 appearances for the Whites.

He will look to get some more game time under his belt in the Sky Bet Championship with Rovers and could make his debut for Tony Mowbray’s team at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Leeds director of football Victor Ortasaid: “We feel Ian can make an impact here in the future and we’ve been very impressed with how Blackburn have developed players such as Harvey Elliott at Liverpool.

“We hope Ian can get some game time and come back to us next season ready to fight.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal