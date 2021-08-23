Millwall boss Gary Rowett ready to ring the changes against Cambridge

Millwall boss Gary Rowett is set to make a number of alterations to his starting line-up for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup second-round clash with Cambridge at the Den.

There were five changes for the 2-1 victory over Portsmouth in the first round and Rowett has said there “might be slightly more” for this tie.

The Lions will be without Danny McNamara and Ryan Leonard after they missed Saturday’s 3-1 Championship loss at Cardiff with groin and hip issues respectively.

They have joined Shaun Hutchinson and Mason Bennett on the sidelines.

Cambridge have skipper Greg Taylor and fellow defender Jubril Okedina in their treatment room.

Taylor is set for a lengthy spell out with injury after being carried off on a stretcher during the 1-1 League One draw at Plymouth last Tuesday.

Okedina is recovering from an ankle injury sustained when the U’s got past Swindon on penalties in round one.

Goalkeeper Kai McKenzie-Lyle is back training with his team-mates after a shoulder problem but not yet ready for matchday involvement.