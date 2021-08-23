Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage not happy with early season fixture congestion

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 10:33 pm
Wolvers head coach Bruno Lage is unhappy with fixture congestion early in the season (Nick Potts/PA)
Wolvers head coach Bruno Lage is unhappy with fixture congestion early in the season (Nick Potts/PA)

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage has questioned the “strange decision” to make his side play twice in the space of just over 48 hours.

Lage’s side lost their second Premier League game of the season at home to Tottenham on Sunday afternoon and are back in action for an 8pm kick-off at Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The club’s appeal to have the tie rearranged to Wednesday was rejected by the EFL due to a clash with a Twenty20 cricket match taking place at Trent Bridge, which is a stone’s throw from Forest’s City Ground.

According to a club statement, further alternatives were also “dismissed” by the EFL and Lage said: “I don’t want to go that way but for me it was a strange decision why we play on Sunday because Tottenham play on Thursday and have the three days to prepare.

“Nottingham Forest don’t have the stadium available to play so it’s not our fault. Tottenham have the three days, Nottingham Forest continue to play at home and we are in the middle. In the end, no-one think about us.

“That’s why for me it’s a strange decision, but now you can understand why I did a lot of games in pre-season and some of them with that space, one day or two days between.

“We don’t have time to argue we just have time to go on and play.”

Lage admitted the short turnaround meant he was likely to make changes to his side on Tuesday, but said he would be taking the competition seriously.

“When people ask what is the most important game, the most important game is the next,” Lage added. “We will work hard and prepare the same way we prepared for Leicester and Tottenham.

“After these two games and with two days to recover I don’t want to put anyone at risk and we will try to play with the best team on Tuesday.

“At the moment we don’t have a big squad we need to be competitive in every competition but there is no time to talk about it, there is time to recover and be fit and play like we did against Tottenham against Nottingham Forest.”

