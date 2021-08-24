Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021
Sport

Southampton sign teenage left-back Thierry Small from Everton on three-year deal

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 11:18 am
Southampton have signed highly rated teenager Thierry Small from Everton (Southampton FC/PA handout)
Southampton have signed highly rated 17-year-old defender Thierry Small from Everton.

The left-back, who came through the academy at Goodison Park, has agreed a three-year contract with Saints after reportedly rejecting permanent terms with the Merseyside club due to wanting more opportunities to play first-team football.

“I am very pleased we have been able to bring in another talented young player, especially when there were again a number of clubs who were interested,” Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said.

“I think our philosophy of how we develop these young players and give them their opportunities has been an important factor in this, and we are looking forward to working with Thierry and helping him make the most of his potential.

“We have already signed a player this summer with good experience at left-back in Romain Perraud, and Thierry’s arrival now gives us a very good balance and a strong additional option in that position, and this is encouraging that we now have this on both sides of our defence.”

Small, who has also played as a central defender and left winger during his fledgling career, wrote his name into the Everton history books earlier this year when he made his debut in an FA Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday at the age of just 16 years and 176 days to become the Toffees’ youngest ever senior player.

On his move to St Mary’s, Small said: “It’s an unbelievable feeling. A big moment for me and my family, especially to join such a family-orientated club. It’s an honour to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“When I came to visit I thought this is the best place for me to develop as a player and reach new levels to my game.”

