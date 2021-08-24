Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

West Brom waiting on Matt Clarke ahead of Arsenal clash

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 1:33 pm
Matt Clarke, right, was injured against Blackburn (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Matt Clarke, right, was injured against Blackburn (Anthony Devlin/PA)

West Brom are waiting to discover the extent of Matt Clarke’s hamstring injury ahead of the Carabao Cup visit of Arsenal.

Brighton loanee Clarke pulled up chasing a loose ball shortly before half-time against Blackburn at the weekend.

Defender Semi Ajayi replaced Clarke against Rovers and may deputise once again.

Grady Diangana dropped to the bench at the weekend and could figure if boss Valerien Ismael shuffles his pack.

Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette are available for Arsenal.

Odegaard has now received full clearance to play following his £30million permanent switch from Real Madrid and Lacazette is back in full training following his positive Covid-19 test.

Summer signing Ben White also tested positive ahead of the Chelsea match and will not be available on Wednesday.

Kieran Tierney has returned to full training after suffering from cramps in his thigh and Hector Bellerin will have a late check on a thigh problem.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal