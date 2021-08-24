Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Goalkeepers Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow still out for Newcastle

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 1:57 pm
Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is out injured (Alex Pantling/PA)
Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is out injured (Alex Pantling/PA)

Newcastle are still without goalkeepers Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow for the visit of Premier League rivals Burnley in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Dubravka (foot) and Darlow (coronavirus) are both likely to remain sidelined for a number of weeks yet, meaning Freddie Woodman could continue in goal.

Midfielders Jonjo Shelvey (calf) and Isaac Hayden (knee) are both out.

Manager Steve Bruce intends to rotate his squad but says he will still name a “very, very strong” side.

Summer signings Nathan Collins and Wayne Hennessey could make their competitive Burnley debuts at St James’ Park.

With Clarets boss Sean Dyche having said “some” changes are likely, there also may be game time for youngsters Bobby Thomas, Owen Dodgson and Lewis Richardson.

Forward Matej Vydra and midfielder Ashley Westwood, who both sat out the 2-0 loss at Liverpool at the weekend, are doubts due to groin and toe issues respectively.

Midfielder Dale Stephens and defender Kevin Long continue with their recoveries following surgery.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal