Newport boss Michael Flynn absent again as Exiles host Southampton

Newport manager Michael Flynn will be absent again for the Carabao Cup clash with Southampton after testing positive for coronavirus.

Flynn failed to make the trip to Tranmere on Saturday as assistant manager Wayne Hatswell engineered a 1-0 win in Sky Bet League Two.

The Newport squad all underwent Covid-19 tests on Monday and reported a clean bill of health.

Defender Mickey Demetriou remains sidelined through injury, while several summer signings are set to make home debuts with Newport at Rodney Parade for the first time this season following the installation of a new playing surface.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has promised to rotate his squad after Sunday’s encouraging Premier League draw against Manchester United.

Fraser Forster, Kyle Walker-Peters and Shane Long are among those who can expect game time.

Yan Valery should also get a starting spot with Hasenhuttl saying ahead of the trip to south Wales that the French full-back “deserves to get chances”.

Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong has had a calf problem and will be assessed.