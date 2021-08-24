Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021
Sport

Robbie Wilmott says Premier League clubs don’t ‘fancy’ a trip to Newport

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 3:26 pm
Robbie Willmott is hoping to play his part in another Newport cup upset against Southampton on Wednesday (Nigel French/PA)
Robbie Willmott is hoping to play his part in another Newport cup upset against Southampton on Wednesday (Nigel French/PA)

Newport winger Robbie Willmott insists Premier League clubs do not like playing at Rodney Parade as they prepare to welcome Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

The Exiles have developed a big reputation as cup giant-killers under Michael Flynn with Leeds, Leicester and Watford all losing at Newport in recent seasons.

Tottenham were indebted to a late Harry Kane equaliser to force an FA Cup replay in 2018, while Newcastle and Brighton needed penalties at Rodney Parade to progress in knockout competitions last season.

“It’s a special place to play in games like these,” said Willmott, a veteran of such cup-ties who is back in favour at Newport following an Exeter loan spell during the second half of last season.

“The noise is deafening at times and the crowd make it a fortress for us.

“In recent history teams have turned up and didn’t really fancy it.

“When people see they’ve got Newport away they know they’re in for a tough night, especially the big sides.

“I’m not sure what it is, but we seem to just turn it on against the Premier League sides.

“You’ve got to buy into what the club is and the boys have done it.”

Southampton will become the ninth club currently playing in the Premier League to visit Newport since 2018.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has braced himself for a tough night in south-east Wales but has promised to rotate his squad after their Premier League draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

“If we play against players who’ve not had many minutes we could catch them cold,” Willmott said.

“But we know that whoever they play is going to have a lot of Premier League experience.”

Boss Flynn will be absent after testing positive for coronavirus, so number two Wayne Hatswell takes charge again after being at the helm for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two win at Tranmere.

The second-round tie will see Newport, playing in front of a substantial home crowd for the first time since March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, make a belated return to Rodney Parade this term after a new playing surface was installed over the summer.

Hatswell said: “The pitch has had its stories in the past but at the moment it looks unbelievable.”

“We played Swansea, Watford and Newcastle last season when it was good and we demonstrated what a good team we are in possession.

“Some of the players who have signed here hadn’t been to the ground before this week.

“I’ve had to remind them where we were going and tell them this was our home ground.”

