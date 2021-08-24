Sport New Celtic signing Josip Juranovic excited to play in Ange Postecoglou’s system By Press Association August 24, 2021, 4:50 pm Josip Juranovic has signed a five-year deal at Celtic (Nigel French/PA) New Celtic signing Josip Juranovic is excited about the prospect of playing in Ange Postecoglou’s attack-minded set-up. The Croatia right-back has signed a five-year contract after moving from Legia Warsaw. “Celtic are a big club and it was a big opportunity for me,” the 26-year-old Celtic TV. “I want to see myself on this stage and I want to give everything here. “I’m a team player, I want to show my ability in defending, but also crossing, assisting, running, pushing, and giving everything to win the game. “I’ve watched the games this season and the team look really good. “I like the manager’s style of attacking football and the fact that every player plays in the opposing team’s half. I’m really looking forward to playing in this system.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Covid outbreak hits Rangers ahead of matches against Alashkert and Celtic Steve Clarke hoping to deliver more success with Scotland after signing new deal Liam Smith hails goalkeeper Trevor Carson following strong Dundee United debut Ange Postecoglou saddened to see Kyogo Furuhashi subjected to racist abuse