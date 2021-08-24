Sport Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta rejoins Atalanta By Press Association August 24, 2021, 5:38 pm Davide Zappacosta has left Chelsea for Atalanta (Donall Farmer/PA) Defender Davide Zappacosta’s four-year Chelsea career is over after he rejoined Atalanta. The 29-year-old right-back spent last season in Serie A on loan at Genoa and he returns to his boyhood club where his career started in 2014. Zappacosta played 52 times for the Stamford Bridge club after his 2017 arrival and featured for them during this pre-season. However, he looked unlikely to earn a regular place in Thomas Tuchel’s side as he was behind Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James in the pecking order. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Arsenal motivated by criticism after two opening defeats – Granit Xhaka Romelu Lukaku gives another dimension to Chelsea’s game says boss Thomas Tuchel Thomas Tuchel backs Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech to play vital creative role this term Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea’s first-team door will always be open to academy talent