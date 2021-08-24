Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Antonio’s love and Borat rates Kent’s stand – Tuesday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 6:07 pm
Michail Antonio and Borat (Tess Derry/Ian West/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 24.

Football

Andy Robertson signed a new deal at Liverpool.

Michail Antonio loved everything!

And basked in his celebration.

Harry Kane was working hard at training.

Liverpool’s summer signing was making his presence felt.

Jamie Redknapp and a few mates played some golf.

Bayern looked the part.

Paralympics

Athletes geared up for the opening ceremony and the start of the Tokyo Games.

And good luck messages flooded in.

Darts

Tributes were paid to Australian darts player Kyle Anderson following his death aged 33.

Tennis

Nick Kyrgios needed a practice partner.

Cricket

Kent’s stand got a seal of approval from Borat!

Dawid Malan was in the nets.

Taking slow bowling to the next level.

Cycling

Chris Froome was back on his bike.

Boxing

Derek Chisora trained.

Happy Independence Day, Ukraine.

