Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Covid outbreak hits Rangers ahead of matches against Alashkert and Celtic

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 8:35 pm
Rangers have been hit by Covid-19 (Andrew MIlligan/PA)
Rangers have been hit by Covid-19 (Andrew MIlligan/PA)

Rangers have suffered a Covid-19 outbreak ahead of their Europa League decider and first encounter against Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic side.

The Ibrox club have not divulged how many players have been affected.

A club statement read: “Rangers can confirm that during our testing schedule, we have received positive Covid-19 tests.

“Those identified as positive are now in self isolation along with ‘close contacts’.

“We have followed best practice in our procedures and protocols. From the outset of the pandemic, Rangers has worked closely with the Scottish Government and Scottish football to ensure the health of our staff is protected at all times. We will continue to do so.”

Rangers face Alashkert in Armenia on Thursday in the second leg of the play-off after winning the first leg 1-0.

They then host Postecoglou’s in-form team in the cinch Premiership on Sunday ahead of the international break.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal