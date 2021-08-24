Stephen Glass delighted by Aberdeen’s loan signing of Austin Samuels

Manager Stephen Glass declared he had added “pace, energy and quality” to Aberdeen’s forward line after signing Austin Samuels on loan from Wolves.

The 20-year-old has joined on a season-long deal which has an “option-to-buy clause” inserted.

The former England youth international scored once in 14 appearances during a loan spell with Bradford last season.

Glass said: “We are delighted to add Austin to the group. He offers great pace, energy and quality in the forward areas and we’re looking forward to seeing him impact the group as soon as possible.

“He has a great pedigree being a youth international and coming from a hugely respected club such as Wolves and it’s important to us we have the option to buy at the end as we continue to build the squad.”