Oldham beat Accrington on penalties to reach third round as fans disrupt clash

Oldham could face another FA investigation after disgruntled fans disrupted their 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory against League One Accrington in the Carabao Cup.

Supporters invaded the pitch after Saturday’s league defeat by Colchester, then tennis balls were launched onto the field in the fourth minute of this match, causing a minute-long delay.

Oldham won the tie after goalkeeper Laurie Walker saved spot-kicks from Dion Charles and Matt Butcher as the game ended goalless after 90 minutes.

Fans again ran onto the pitch to celebrate after the penalties.

Accrington threatened first when Joe Pritchard saw a header saved by Walker.

David Morgan then let fly from 25 yards, but again Walker was equal to the task.

In the 25th minute Oldham ought to have struck when Hallam Hope fired straight at keeper Toby Savin following an error by Stanley skipper Ross Sykes.

Seconds before the interval Stanley midfielder Matt Butcher curled a terrific 20-yarder inches off target.

After the restart Hope wasted another great chance when he scooped over the top after meeting Dylan Bahamboula’s precise pass.

Stanley replied with Joel Mumbongo leaping highest before heading narrowly wide.

Oldham’s Junior Luamba glanced a free header well off target shortly before the game headed to penalties.