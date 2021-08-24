Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021
Daniel Farke not getting carried away despite seeing Norwich hammer Bournemouth

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 9:48 pm
Daniel Farke’s side ran riot at Carrow Road (Mark kerton/PA)
Daniel Farke's side ran riot at Carrow Road (Mark kerton/PA)

Norwich boss Daniel Farke was keeping his feet firmly on the ground after watching his side hammer Bournemouth 6-0 at Carrow Road to stroll into the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Summer signings Christos Tzolis and Josh Sargent both scored twice as the Canaries dominated a game between two virtual second string sides, with no fewer than 18 changes made from the line-ups put out at the weekend.

“It is very important to stay balanced,” said Farke. “A win like this is always good for confidence and we are in the next round, that is the main thing.

“But we are not over the moon just because we have won this game, just like we were not too downhearted after losing to two of the best teams in the world (Liverpool and Manchester City) in the Premier League.

“I was just pleased with the performance, we were rock solid in defence, unbelievably good in our transition play, and were very clinical in front of goal.”

Youngsters Tzolis and Sargent, two big-money summer signings, both played starring roles but Farke was unwilling to single them out.

“I must praise all the players tonight, it was very good from everyone out there,” he said.

“The new lads did well but this was not Premier League level and we don’t want to throw them in at the deep end too early. I don’t want to praise them too much but they showed tonight what potential they have.”

Tzolis took just 12 minutes to open his account for Norwich with a deflected shot, with powerful strikes from Kenny McLean and Lukas Rupp effectively settling the tie just past the half-hour mark.

Poor defending allowed Sargent to make it 4-0 just after the interval before two goals in eight minutes midway through the second half from Tzolis and Sargent completed the rout.

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker felt his players had been taught a lesson, especially in the second half.

“In the first half they were very clinical with their three goals, but in the second half we gifted them three. There are ways to lose football games and that wasn’t it. We were poor and they punished us,” he said.

“It was tough because there were players out there playing their first game after injuries and others making their debut. It was a young side and they discovered how tough it can be. I will certainly be looking to add some strength in depth to the squad before the window closes.

“Overall we just need to put this one behind us, dust ourselves down and get ready for Hull on Saturday.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

