Jake Beesley and Danny Cashman on target as Rochdale knock out Shrewsbury

Jake Beesley and Danny Cashman netted second-half goals as Rochdale knocked League One Shrewsbury out of the Carabao Cup second round.

Beesley opened the scoring from the spot in 68th minute after Matthew Pennington’s dismissal and Cashman wrapped up victory for the League Two side nine minutes later.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell went close for the hosts with an early header, before Abraham Odoh twice fired high and wide for Dale early on.

Clear cut chances were non-existent in both boxes throughout the opening 30 minutes, with a mini scramble in the Shrewsbury area the only time either defence came under any sort of threat.

Dale’s Jimmy Keohane then had the best chance of the half just before the break, but he lost his footing and could only drag wide from 10 yards.

Sam Cosgrove snatched at a chance early in the second period, before Aaron Morley tested Marko Marosi at the other end.

The game’s major talking point came 23 minutes from time as Salop’s Pennington was shown a straight red card for hauling down Beesley in the box. The striker picked himself up to slot home from the spot.

And soon after Alex Newby’s cross picked out on loan striker Cashman who headed past Marosi.