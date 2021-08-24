Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Emil Riis scores twice as Preston edge cup thriller against Morecambe

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 9:57 pm
Emil Riis struck twice for Preston (Tim Markland/PA)
Emil Riis struck twice for Preston (Tim Markland/PA)

Preston moved into the third round of the Carabao Cup after edging out League One side Morecambe in a 4-2 thriller at the Mazuma Stadium.

The visitors took the lead after just seven minutes when a long ball found Emil Riis who produced a fine low finish to beat Jokull Andresson from just inside the area.

Morecambe bit back with Ryan Cooney slashing an effort wide from a good position before Brad Potts forced Andresson into a good save with a shot from the edge of the box.

The game then saw a change in referee on 26 minutes with James Oldham pulling up with a calf injury to be replaced by Paul Graham, who was soon pointing to the centre circle again when Preston scored a second just after the half hour.

Andresson was unfortunate to spill the ball after colliding with his own defender Sam Lavelle to hand Riis a gift second goal as he slotted home from close range.

The Shrimps pulled a goal back in first-half injury time when Anthony O’Connor bundled a Greg Leigh free kick over the line from six yards out.

Cole Stockton then levelled on the hour with his sixth goal of the season but Ryan Ledson fired North End ahead again with a stunning 25-yard effort that flew into the top right hand corner of the Morecambe goal.

Sepp Van Den Berg made it 4-2 on 79 minutes with a close range finish to seal Preston’s place in the third round.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal