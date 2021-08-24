Emil Riis scores twice as Preston edge cup thriller against Morecambe

Preston moved into the third round of the Carabao Cup after edging out League One side Morecambe in a 4-2 thriller at the Mazuma Stadium.

The visitors took the lead after just seven minutes when a long ball found Emil Riis who produced a fine low finish to beat Jokull Andresson from just inside the area.

Morecambe bit back with Ryan Cooney slashing an effort wide from a good position before Brad Potts forced Andresson into a good save with a shot from the edge of the box.

The game then saw a change in referee on 26 minutes with James Oldham pulling up with a calf injury to be replaced by Paul Graham, who was soon pointing to the centre circle again when Preston scored a second just after the half hour.

Andresson was unfortunate to spill the ball after colliding with his own defender Sam Lavelle to hand Riis a gift second goal as he slotted home from close range.

The Shrimps pulled a goal back in first-half injury time when Anthony O’Connor bundled a Greg Leigh free kick over the line from six yards out.

Cole Stockton then levelled on the hour with his sixth goal of the season but Ryan Ledson fired North End ahead again with a stunning 25-yard effort that flew into the top right hand corner of the Morecambe goal.

Sepp Van Den Berg made it 4-2 on 79 minutes with a close range finish to seal Preston’s place in the third round.