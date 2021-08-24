Sunderland sink Blackpool with Aiden O’Brien hat-trick

Aiden O’Brien’s first hat-trick since September 2015 saw Sunderland stun Championship Blackpool 3-2 and book a place in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Shayne Lavery opened the scoring for Blackpool before O’Brien did the damage for the League One visitors at Bloomfield Road.

Josh Bowler seemingly sent the game to penalties before O’Brien’s dramatic winner in added time.

Lavery gave Neil Critchley’s side an early lead when he poked home Tyreece John-Jules’ cross in the ninth minute.

But the hosts’ advantage did not last long as O’Brien met Dan Neil’s pinpoint ball three minutes later.

O’Brien slotted wide of the mark after Bailey Wright’s brilliant long ball on the stroke of half-time.

But the Irishman got his deserved second just before the hour after Alex Pritchard’s corner fell to the 27-year-old at the back post.

Sunderland stopper Anthony Patterson then superbly tipped Jerry Yates’ effort past the post.

But when Bowler bundled the ball home with two minutes to go to level proceedings it looked as though spot kicks were on the cards.

Instead, Patterson denied Richard Keogh from winning it late on for Blackpool before O’Brien sent the travelling fans home happy when he fired home from Jack Diamond’s cross.