Billy Sharp nets winner as Sheffield United claim League Cup comeback over Derby

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 10:02 pm
Billy Sharp netted Sheffield United’s second-half winner (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sheffield United came from behind to beat Derby 2-1 and advance to the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Substitute Billy Sharp scored the winner after Luke Freeman cancelled out Louie Sibley’s opener.

Oli Burke looked to get on the end of a Daniel Jebbison through ball early on, but goalkeeper Ryan Allsop was alert to the danger, racing out of his area to make a vital clearance.

Moments later, at the other end, Sibley’s low drive from the edge of the ‘D’ went narrowly wide of Michael Verrips’ left-hand post.

When Jack Stretton found himself through on goal, he shot straight at Verrips.

Derby took the lead a minute before the break when Kornell McDonald’s low cross found Sibley inside the area and he fired low beyond Verrips.

The hosts equalised eight minutes after the break when Kyron Gordon’s cross was met by a header from Freeman which Allsop got a hand to but was unable to keep out.

Stretton threatened to put Derby ahead again almost immediately when he was put through on goal again by Sibley, but he was thwarted by Verrips who saved with his legs.

Sharp capitalised on a defensive error to score the winner 14 minutes from time as he intercepted McDonald’s weak back-pass and side-stepped Allsop before slotting the ball into the unguarded net.

