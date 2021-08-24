Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Goalkeeper Owen Evans the shootout hero as Cheltenham make Carabao Cup history

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 10:07 pm
Owen Evans was the Cheltenham hero (Martin Rickett/PA)
Cheltenham progressed to round three of the Carabao Cup for the first time in their history after beating Gillingham 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Town, who scored all five penalties in the shootout, secured their passage thanks to goalkeeper Owen Evans saving Stuart O’Keefe’s spot-kick.

Cheltenham defender Ben Tozer had almost gifted the hosts an opening goal after eight minutes when his clearance was blocked and diverted by Ben Reeves, however striker Vadaine Oliver poked wide from six yards.

Gillingham’s opener came when Oliver beat Robins goalkeeper Evans to meet Olly Lee’s looping cross and head into an empty net after 20 minutes.

However, their lead lasted just four minutes, as George Lloyd capitalised on poor defending to play in Kent-born Alfie May, who slotted past Aaron Chapman.

Reeves’ cross-turned-shot narrowly looped over the Cheltenham goal three minutes into the second half before Danny Lloyd missed the target after meeting Daniel Adshead’s delivery.

Lewis Freestone squandered a brilliant opportunity to put the visitors in front on the hour, heading straight at Chapman from substitute Callum Wright’s corner.

Taylor Perry should have won the game for Town two minutes into stoppage time but miscued his effort having been played through by Wright, but it did not prove to be costly.

