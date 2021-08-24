Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021
Sport

Tjay De Barr is Wycombe’s hero as they progress in Carabao Cup

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 10:11 pm
Tjay De Barr was Wycombe’s hero (Simon Galloway/PA)
Tjay De Barr was Wycombe’s hero (Simon Galloway/PA)

Tjay De Barr was the hero on a dramatic debut for Wycombe, who moved into the third round of the Carabao Cup following a 5-3 win on penalties against Stevenage.

The Gibraltar international first rescued the Chairboys with a late, late equaliser to make it 2-2 before he sealed their progress with a nerveless spot-kick in the shoot-out.

Wycombe were ahead after 24 minutes when Joe Jacobson’s shot ricocheted into Adebayo Akinfenwa’s path and the veteran striker made no mistake in blasting his shot home.

Stevenage drew level six minutes into the second half when captain Luke Prosser hooked the ball towards goal and Elliott List was on hand to tap in from almost on the line.

Boro took control and went ahead with 13 minutes left when Luke Norris fed the ball into Jamie Reid’s path and he steered his shot into the bottom corner.

Wycombe were not finished, though, and equalised in the fourth minute of stoppage time when De Barr was able to head in a terrific cross by fellow substitute Daryl Horgan.

This forced a shoot-out and after Stevenage’s Luther James-Wildin blazed over from 12 yards, De Barr made himself the hero again, sending Joseph Anang the wrong way.

