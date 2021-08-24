Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Mark Warburton expects goalscoring centre-back Rob Dickie to keep improving

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 10:29 pm
Mark Warburton’s side are through to the third round (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Mark Warburton's side are through to the third round (Isaac Parkin/PA)

QPR manager Mark Warburton insisted there is plenty more to come from Rob Dickie after the centre-back’s stunning goal helped his team to a 2-0 win against his former club Oxford in the Carabao Cup.

Dickie’s 26th-minute opener – his fourth goal of the season – and Leon Chambers-Parillon’s own goal five minutes before half-time put Rangers in control.

The impressive Dickie has netted seven goals since joining Rangers from the U’s last year – and three of them have been strikes from long range.

This time he played a one-two with Ilias Chair and sent an unstoppable right-footed shot beyond goalkeeper Simon Eastwood.

Warburton said: “He’s got the confidence, strikes a clean ball and has got the technique.

“He’ll keep on improving. The Championship teaches you – as a centre-half you have to learn lessons really quickly. He’s taken those lessons on board.

“This season for Rob is a really big one – to keep on that education and keep on learning.

“All credit to him, he’s doing so well, learning and performing at a really consistent level right now.

“He’s doing well, developing really nicely for us and long may that continue.”

Oxford rallied in the second half but were unable to find a way back into the tie.

“I thought we showed a really good intensity,” Warburton said.

“The only real criticism is that we should have been out of sight. We got the goals but should have put the game to bed.

“Oxford had a good spell in the second half but we weathered the storm well and overall it’s a good performance from us tonight.”

Oxford boss Karl Robinson said: “I think the world of Rob Dickie and he knows that. He’s a great talent.

“He’s an incredible young man. I thought coming to QPR was the right move for him.”

