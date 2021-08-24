Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Second-half showing impresses Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 10:36 pm
Robbie Stockdale’s Rochdale are into the third round (Mike Egerton/PA)
Robbie Stockdale heaped praise on his Rochdale side as they dumped League One Shrewsbury out of the Carabao Cup.

Dale, who were relegated from the third tier last season, went ahead through a 68th-minute Jake Beesley penalty, which was awarded after Shrewbury’s Matthew Pennington was sent off.

Danny Cashman then sealed the win late on, and Stockdale said: “I am happy with the win, and we showed we have some talented players.

“Both sides were trying to play their ways in the first half, then I asked for an extra 15 or 20 per cent at half-time and we were very good second half.

“The sending off obviously helped us and not Shrewsbury, but we got into good positions several times, and we were dangerous.

“We had two young defenders out there, they did very well this evening against some dangerous players.

“You are only ever one win from turning things around and I am sure Steve and his staff know that, we just concentrated on ourselves tonight.”

Shrews boss Steve Cotterill insisted his players will stick together after a fifth defeat in six games in all competitions this season, which includes four league defeats in a row without scoring.

He said: “We’ve had a few of these tough nights at the moment. It is not dropping for us.

“We could have done with getting our noses in front but when we don’t score, the confidence wanes and it looks like the lads aren’t doing enough.

“That’s how it looks but unless you’ve ever been out there you don’t understand how the lads feel at the moment.

“Maybe we needed to hit rock bottom, but it hasn’t been a very good start.

“I feel for them because they are honest lads. It is tough at the moment but we will stick together and carry on working and hope things start to change for us.”

