Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth heaps praise on Tjay De Barr after dream debut

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 10:56 pm
Gareth Ainsworth hailed debutant Tjay De Barr (Simon Galloway/PA)
Gareth Ainsworth hailed debutant Tjay De Barr (Simon Galloway/PA)

Gareth Ainsworth was thrilled with debutant Tjay De Barr after he sent Wycombe into the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Gibraltar international De Barr enjoyed an extraordinary introduction to English football as he rescued the Chairboys with a stoppage-time equaliser to make it 2-2 at Stevenage before scoring the decisive penalty in a 5-3 shoot-out victory.

Boss Ainsworth said: “What a debut that is for him. He’s only young and he’s never played in the English leagues, but he’s made an impact tonight, scoring a goal and scoring the winning penalty.

“I have to say Stevenage were better than us in the second half. They really tested us and they’ve got some good players here.

“It’s tough for them to lose it on penalties, but we’ll take that – I’ve still not won a game in 90 minutes in the League Cup in 10 years as manager, but we’re in the third round and that’s really pleasing.”

Wycombe led at half-time through Adebayo Akinfenwa’s opener, but Elliott List levelled from close range after Luke Prosser hooked the ball goalwards.

Jamie Reid looked to have won the tie for Stevenage, only for De Barr to intervene first in normal time and then in the shoot-out.

Stevenage boss Alex Revell said: “Until they scored we were the better side and then after that we huffed and puffed, that’s the best way to describe it.

“But then we had a few words at half-time about how we would improve and you could see it straight away.

“The football we played was excellent at times and it was just a matter of time.

“To lose the game on penalties is really disappointing because of the effort that the players showed in the second half.

“They fully deserved to win this game, hands down, so I’m disappointed for them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal