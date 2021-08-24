Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cheltenham ‘good value’ for historic Carabao Cup shootout win – Michael Duff

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 10:58 pm
Michael Duff has made Carabao Cup history with Cheltenham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Cheltenham boss Michael Duff is proud to see his side continue to rip up the club’s record books after they reached the third round of the Carabao Cup for the first time.

Victory over fellow League One side Gillingham was earned with a 5-4 win on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Goalkeeper Owen Evans was the hero on the night, saving Stuart O’Keefe’s penalty in the shootout, and Duff was delighted to take Cheltenham to new heights in the competition.

He said: “I got told that before the game tonight, so it’s another marker this group has set.

“They’ve been smashing a few records in the last few months. I’m not sure many people will remember this one but this group keeps on pushing.

“I thought we were good value for it. There were some really good performances. Other than their goal, I can’t remember Owen making a save.

“It’s another win, it’s a different way of winning, but it keeps that mentality of being hard to beat.

“I didn’t even have to ask who the penalty takers were when the lads walked off. There were five excellent penalties.”

Gillingham had taken the lead through Vadaine Oliver after 20 minutes, but Alfie May quickly levelled for Cheltenham.

And Gills boss Steve Evans admitted the better team had progressed.

He said: “We didn’t earn the right to win. I think they were the better side in the last 20 minutes and they missed two good chances to win it.

“Our performance was way below par in the second half and one or two of the players didn’t do themselves justice.

“Listen, if Cheltenham draw any club other than a big one, then you’d say we’re best off out.

“We don’t have the players to be playing twice a week. We could have 13 or 14 fit players for Shrewsbury on Saturday, and two of them are goalkeepers.”

