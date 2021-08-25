Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Wetherill deselected by Paralympics GB over breach of team rules

By Press Association
August 25, 2021, 3:47 am
David Wetherill was set to appear at his fourth Games (Tim Goode/PA)
Table tennis player David Wetherill has been deselected by ParalympicsGB for the Tokyo Games following a breach of team rules.

The 31-year-old was set to appear at his fourth successive Paralympics having made his debut at Beijing 2008.

He had been due to compete in the Class 6 singles and Class 6-7 team event alongside Will Bayley and Paul Karabardak, who will continue in that competition as a pair.

“Following a legal proceeding David Wetherill has been deselected from the ParalympicsGB team for Tokyo 2020 for breaching the British Para Table Tennis code of conduct,” read a statement from ParalympicsGB.

“In accordance with the terms of the arbitration process no further information will be provided.”

The GB table tennis team in Japan now consists of 11 players.

