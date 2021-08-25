Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dame Sarah Storey sets new world record in 3000m individual pursuit

By Press Association
August 25, 2021, 4:29 am Updated: August 25, 2021, 5:26 am
Dame Sarah Storey began the Tokyo Games in dominant form (Tim Goode/PA)
Dame Sarah Storey began her quest to become Great Britain’s most successful Paralympian by smashing her own world record in qualifying for the C5 3000m individual pursuit.

Defending champion Storey, who has 14 Paralympic gold medals – two fewer than swimmer Mike Kenny, emphasised her class by crossing the line in 3:27.057.

She will face compatriot Crystal Lane-Wright in the gold medal race later on Wednesday in a repeat of the Rio 2016 final.

Lane-Wright, who had to settle for silver in Brazil, finished in 3:35.061.

Storey was in dominant form from the off after being paired in the heats with New Zealand’s Nicole Murray.

The 43-year-old, who is set to defend her C5 time trial and C4-5 road race crowns next week, shaved four seconds off her previous record, while Murray faded from a promising start to finish fourth fastest, allowing Wright-Lane another shot at gold.

Murray will face French rider Marie Patouillet for bronze.

Defending champion Steve Bate guaranteed three track cycling medals for ParalympicsGB on day one by progressing to the gold medal race of the 4000m individual pursuit.

The visually impaired rider was under pressure going into the final heat after Dutchman Tristan Bangma and pilot Patrick Bos set a new world record, becoming the first pair to go under four minutes in the event, finishing in 3:59.470.

Bate and pilot Adam Duggleby were unable to beat that time but their 4.02.497 was enough to hold off challenges from Poland’s Marcin Polak and French rider Alexandre Lloveras and set up a final showdown with Bangma.

