Football rumours: Kylian Mbappe linked with LaLiga move

What the papers say

Real Madrid have tabled a bid for Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, with the Daily Mail reporting the Ligue 1 club will reject the £137million offer. Any move for Mbappe could open the door for Cristiano Ronaldo to join the French side, according to the paper.

Pape Sarr could be swapping Ligue 1 for the Premier League. The Daily Mail says Tottenham will sign the £14.5m-rated midfielder from Metz but loan him back to the club.

Sticking with Spurs and Houssem Aouar is looking close to a move to north London, with the club holding talks with the Lyon playmaker, says the Daily Mail. The Metro, meanwhile, reports Arsenal will look to land the 23-year-old on loan.

Saul Niguez will be the subject of a battle between Chelsea and Manchester United, with both keen on the Atletico Madrid midfielder, writes The Guardian.

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma is attracting interest from West Ham, the Daily Telegraph reports, with the 26-year-old struggling for game time at Stamford Bridge.

Social media round-up

Arsenal face same problem as Man Utd as they 'revive' Kieran Trippier transfer interest

Arsenal beaten by Southampton to highly rated teenager Thierry Small in latest blow

Players to watch

Cristiano Ronaldo: The Juventus player is keen on swapping Serie A for the Premier League and will continue to look to move to Manchester City before the transfer window closes, writes L’Equipe.

Bernardo Silva: Manchester City will be selling the midfielder, with AC Milan close to agreeing a £45m deal, according to the Daily Star.

Willian: The winger is among a long list of names who could be leaving Arsenal this week, writes the Evening Standard.