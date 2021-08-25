Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
It has been quite a Storey for ParalympicsGB’s golden girl Dame Sarah

By Press Association
August 25, 2021, 10:01 am
Dame Sarah Storey claimed her 15th Paralympics gold medal at the Tokyo Games (Tim Goode/PA)
Twenty-nine years after first topping the podium at the Paralympics, Dame Sarah Storey is still at it as she closes in on history.

Storey looks on course to become Great Britain’s most successful Paralympian after winning her 15th gold medal – and 26th overall – by retaining her C5 3000m individual pursuit title in Tokyo.

She did it in style, beating her own world record before getting the better of compatriot Crystal Lane-Wright in the final.

The 43-year-old has two more events to compete in as she tries to overhaul Mike Kenny’s British record of 16 golds.

Storey’s achievements, which began way back as a 14-year-old in 1992 at the Barcelona Games where she claimed two golds, three silvers and a bronze in the pool, are even more remarkable considering she has dominated the world in two sports.

She had won 16 Paralympic medals as a swimmer before an ear infection led to her switching disciplines – and becoming even more successful on the bike.
  
Back in 2005, Storey was unable to take to the pool due to a persistent ear problem and instead rode a bike to keep fit. In less than a year she broke the world record for the para-cycling three-kilometres individual pursuit and the rest is history.
 
Storey was born in Eccles, Manchester, in 1977 with a partly formed left hand.

At the age of four she took to the pool and, after watching 15-year-old Sarah Hardcastle win silver and bronze at the the Olympics two years later in Los Angeles, had her eye on glory.
 
She did not know the Paralympics existed until 1990 but just two years later she was competing – and winning – in the pool.
 
Two golds, three silvers and a bronze were an incredible return as she became Britain’s youngest Paralympic gold medallist – a record which lasted until Ellie Simmonds won in Beijing 16 years later.
 
Three more golds followed in Atlanta in 1996, while the Sydney and Athens Games returned five more medals before the ear infection changed the course of her career – and the record books.

It was a familiar position for Storey on top of the podium
It was a familiar position for Storey on top of the podium (Tim Goode/PA)

 
Her first international cycling competition was the 2005 European Championships. She won three gold medals. More success followed in the 2007 World Championships.
 
She returned to the Paralympics for a fifth time in 2008 and promptly added two gold medals to her collection. Her time in the individual pursuit would have seen her finish eighth in the able-bodied event.
 
Storey regularly rode able-bodied events, winning the individual pursuit titles at the British Cycling Championships in 2008 and 2009 before competing for England at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, where she finished sixth in the women’s individual pursuit, ahead of Laura Trott.
 
She had hopes of making the team pursuit squad for the 2012 Olympics. Although she was part of the successful team at the 2011 World Cup event in Cali, Colombia, she missed out on selection for London, with Joanna Rowsell, Dani King and Trott going on to win gold.

 
There was no stopping her at the London Paralympics, though. She won two golds on the road – the time-trial and the road race – and added two more on the track in the individual pursuit and time trial, while husband Barney piloted Neil Fachie to gold in the men’s 1km time-trial.
 
After London, the Storeys had a baby but Sarah was soon back on the bike. More world titles followed in 2014, while the following year she was 563 metres short of breaking the women’s able-bodied UCI hour record.
 
Three more golds followed in Rio and, following the birth of her second child three years ago, there were doubts whether she would continue competing.

But she had history in her sights and few will bet against her achieving it.

