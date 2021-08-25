Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Tully Kearney, Reece Dunn and Toni Shaw secure ParalympicsGB medals in pool

By Press Association
August 25, 2021, 11:16 am Updated: August 25, 2021, 1:13 pm
Great Britain’s Tully Kearney, top, had to settle for 200m freestyle silver, while team-mate Suzanna Hext was fourth (John Walton/PA)
Paralympic debutants Tully Kearney, Reece Dunn and Toni Shaw claimed medals for Great Britain on day one of the swimming at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Kearney was denied gold in the S5 200m freestyle in heart-breaking fashion after leading throughout before defending champion Zhang Li snatched victory at the last with a winning margin of just 0.12 seconds.

Dunn also had to settle for silver in the S14 100m butterfly as Brazilian Gabriel Bandeira pipped him to first place with a Paralympic record of 54.76.

Earlier, 18-year-old Shaw won ParalympicsGB’s first medal of the Games in the pool, clinching bronze in S9 400m freestyle with a lifetime best of 4:39.32.

Kearney was forced to withdraw from Rio 2016 because of injury before being reclassified a year later due to the progression of her generalised dystonia, a neurological movement disorder that causes uncontrollable muscle spasms.

She looked set make up for lost time in Wednesday’s penultimate race as she powered into a healthy lead which, for a long time, was world-record pace.

The 24-year-old tired in the final length and, despite posting a personal best time of 2:46.65, Chinese swimmer Zhang stole the ultimate prize, while fellow Briton Suzanna Hext was fourth.

“There was a question mark over whether I’d ever get to a Paralympic Games and the fact that I’ve been able to race and come away with a medal is crazy,” Kearney told Channel 4.

“I thought after Rio, the Paralympics wouldn’t be possible, I wouldn’t be able to swim any more, so this is obviously a massive deal and it’s all down to the amazing support staff, the amazing team – I just swam.

“I’ve not had that much training, I’ve been dealing with injuries and things; I was nervous my fitness wouldn’t be good enough to swim 200 so to go that close was pretty impressive and I’ve got to be pleased with that.”

Plymouth Leander swimmer Dunn – the world record holder – finished 0.36 seconds adrift of Bandeira after falling short as he battled to overhaul his rival during a hard-fought second length.

The 25-year-old had underlined his gold credentials as the fastest qualifier, setting a Paralympic record of 55.99, which he and, crucially, Bandeira then subsequently broke in the final.

“I’m a little bit disappointed with my finish, I lost it there, but still happy nonetheless,” he said.

“I knew it was going to be a tough race coming in and it was going to go down to the last five metres and he obviously beat me to it.”

Scottish swimmer Shaw was a convincing third-placed finisher in her race, touching the wall more than seven seconds ahead of fourth-placed Australian Ellie Cole.

She was 2.64 seconds behind the silver medallist, Hungarian Zsofia Konkoly, with Australia’s Lakeisha Patterson taking gold by the narrowest of margins.

Elsewhere, Britons Louise Fiddes and Jessica-Jane Applegate missed out on podium places in the S14 100m butterfly, finishing fifth and sixth respectively as Russian Valeriia Shabalina romped to gold in a world-record time of 1:03.59.

Paralympic champion Ellie Robinson, who will defend her 50m butterfly title next week, opted to withdraw from the S6 50m freestyle ahead of the heats in order to focus on her other events in the competition.

