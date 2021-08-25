Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterborough and Cardiff fined for melee

By Press Association
August 25, 2021, 12:26 pm
Tempers flared during the Sky Bet Championship match between Peterborough and Cardiff (Joe Giddens/PA)
Peterborough and Cardiff have been fined £5,000 each after they both admitted failing to control their players during a heated exchange between the teams on August 17.

Last Thursday, the Sky Bet Championship clubs were charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following a clash which featured several players in the league fixture at Weston Homes Stadium.

A challenge by Bluebirds midfielder Marlon Pack on Posh defender Nathan Thompson sparked the scenes before half-time.

On Wednesday, the FA revealed its punishment. A statement read: “Peterborough United and Cardiff City have been fined £5,000 each after admitting a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their EFL Championship fixture on Tuesday 17 August 2021.

“Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 43rd minute of the fixture.”

The game finished 2-2, with Cardiff fighting back from two goals down thanks to a late brace from Aden Flint.

