Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Marcelo Bielsa backs Adam Forshaw to play major role for Leeds

By Press Association
August 25, 2021, 12:42 pm
Adam Forshaw made his first senior appearance for Leeds in almost two years (Mike Egerton/PA)
Adam Forshaw made his first senior appearance for Leeds in almost two years (Mike Egerton/PA)

Marcelo Bielsa believes Adam Forshaw can play a major role for Leeds in the Premier League this season following his successful return to action.

Forshaw made his first senior appearance in almost two years when starting in Tuesday night’s 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Crewe.

The 29-year-old midfielder, dogged by a career-threatening hip injury and subsequent setbacks since September 2019, slotted seamlessly back into Bielsa’s starting line-up before being replaced after an hour.

Bielsa said: “Forshaw is very well prepared, he has sacrificed a lot and progressively, if he keeps healthy and acquires the competition rhythm, he has all the virtues to become a player that can shine.

“He was going to play between 45 minutes and an hour and he could handle the rhythm of the game, so we are satisfied.”

Bielsa was not so impressed by his side’s finishing against Sky Bet League One opponents Crewe at a sold-out Elland Road.

Leeds had 28 shots on goal, but Dave Artell’s side were not breached until the 79th minute when Kalvin Phillips turned home Jack Harrison’s corner at the near post.

Harrison capped another eye-catching individual display with two goals in the final five minutes.

Phillips wore the skipper’s armband in the absence of Liam Cooper as Bielsa made six changes and the England midfielder’s opener was met by a roar of relief from the home faithful in a crowd of 34,154.

“Kalvin was the captain because he was chosen by his team-mates,” Bielsa added. “For the team, he is a reference and he is also for the public.”

Crewe came into the tie on the back of three straight league defeats, but boss Artell said his side could not have given him more.

“My players were terrific in their application and what we asked of them,” he said. “They showcased what they are capable of.

“We’ve had a tough start to the season. We’ve been up and down the country. To Hartlepool in the last round, to Portsmouth, to Oxford. Every game it seems is an away game.

“So we’re sort of used to coming on our travels and I thought we gave a good account of ourselves.”

Artell said his only frustration had been the manner in which Leeds had made their late breakthrough.

“The most disappointing thing for me was the first goal came from a set-piece,” he added. “It’s so disappointing, 11 minutes away from the lottery of a penalty shoot-out.

“So to conceded from a set-piece is really disappointing – for the players, that’s the main thing – but we’ll lick our wounds and go again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal