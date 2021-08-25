Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Salford and Swindon charged by FA following late melee

By Press Association
August 25, 2021, 2:38 pm
Tempers flared during the match between Salford and Swindon (Mike Egerton/PA)
League Two rivals Salford and Swindon have been charged by the Football Association for failing to ensure their players and staff conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during last weekend’s fixture.

On Saturday, in the 90th minute of the league clash between the two clubs at the Peninsula Stadium, tempers flared and both teams were found to be in breach of FA Rule E20.1

City boss Gary Bowyer appeared to push over Town player Jonny Williams as the ball went out of play which caused both sets of players to clash on the touchline.

On Wednesday, the FA punished both clubs for the fracas, and a statement read: “Salford City FC and Swindon Town FC have been charged with a breach of rule E20.1 following their EFL League Two fixture on Saturday.

“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 90th minute of this fixture.”

The game finished 1-0 to Swindon, leaving the Ammies without a win from their first four league games this season.

Both clubs have until Friday, August 27 to provide a response.

