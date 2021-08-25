Carl Starfelt feels there is more to come from him at Celtic

Carl Starfelt has told Celtic fans there is still more to come from him.

The 26-year-old Sweden defender admits he is not totally happy with his form since arriving from Russian club Rubin Kazan in July, having made his debut in the cinch Premiership defeat by Hearts at Tynecastle 10 days after signing.

Ahead of the second leg of Celtic’s Europa League play-off against AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands on Thursday, Starfelt discussed the start to his Hoops career.

He said: “I feel I get better and better every week.

“Of course I am not happy with all my performances and I know that I still have a lot more to give.

“But I am confident that it will come and I will keep on working until I am there.”

Celtic, who take a 2-0 lead into the AZ Alkmaar match, will return to face Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday in the first Old Firm game of the season, but it is first things first for Starfelt.

The Swede said: “It is a big week coming up for us and we’re fully focused on tomorrow and getting a good result. It will be a very tough game because it’s a good side we’re facing.

“We’re going in there with confidence but we still know it’s going to be a very tough game, so all focus is on that right now.

“We need to be on our toes from the beginning of the game and we need to play a very good match to get through.

“I knew before we met AZ that they’re a very good side, so I don’t think there were any big surprises, but they showed when they came here that they’re a good team.

“We got a good result against a very strong team, so that’s also good to show you can perform against teams in Europe as well.

“It’s very important at a club like Celtic to be able to do that, so that was also a confidence boost for us.”