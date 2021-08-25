Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021
Swansea player subjected to racist abuse after Plymouth cup win

By Press Association
August 25, 2021, 5:45 pm
An unnamed Swansea player was target of an alleged racist tweet on Tuesday (Nick Potts/PA)
Swansea have revealed an unnamed player was the subject of an alleged racist tweet following their Carabao Cup win over Plymouth on Tuesday.

The Sky Bet Championship club condemned the abuse but thanked both the English Football League and Twitter for their swift action which saw the post quickly deleted.

It is the latest instance of a Swansea player being subjected to racism, with Yan Dhanda, Ben Cabango and Jamal Lowe some of those to be targeted in the first half of 2021, while at the end of last season it was revealed Morgan Whittaker had also been racially abused online like his fellow team-mates.

“Swansea City is aware of an alleged racist tweet in response to a post on our social media channels following last night’s Carabao Cup win over Plymouth Argyle,” an official club statement read.

“We have reported the tweet to Twitter and the EFL. As a result, the account has been suspended while the tweet has been deleted. We thank both organisations for the swift action taken to address this issue.

“The player targeted by the poster has been informed, while he continues to receive our unwavering support. However, we remain hugely concerned by the fact that racist posts continue to be aired on social media platforms.

“Once again, we reiterate our own strong stance on this matter, and condemn racism and abuse of all kinds because it has no place within football and wider society.”

Opponents Plymouth also released a statement condemning the behaviour of “an individual claiming to support Argyle”.

It read: “The club has been made aware of an alleged racist tweet sent from an individual claiming to support Argyle following last night’s Carabao Cup fixture at the Swansea.com Stadium.

“We condemn this behaviour in the strongest possible terms, and underline our commitment to eradicating discrimination of all forms. There is no place for it at Home Park, in football, or society.

“The club will work with the relevant authorities to ensure that the individual is identified, and appropriate action is taken.”

Swansea won the game 4-0, with Whittaker scoring a hat-trick and Dan Williams also on target.

